SEE PICS: Cat Deeley the new face of Pantene Pro-V!

She’s known for her gorgeous long hair, so it seems perfect that Cat Deeley will be the face of Pantene Pro-V. The 33-year-old, who’s created a storm in the US, will be part of the six-month long Aqua Light’s Make a Swisssh campaign.

Our favourite British export will be following in the footsteps of stars like Myleene Klass and Amber Le Bon in the campaign to get us loving our hair again.

The So You Think You Can Dance presenter said it took a long time to get used to her own hair. ‘I think my hairstyle has definitely changed and evolved,’ she said. ‘I’ve gone from short to curly to super-short to bob and this definitely suits me the best – and it’s how I feel most comfortable.’

Cat Deeley’s TV advert will be hitting our screens from 1 August.

By Anastasia Aboim

