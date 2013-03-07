SEE PIC! Michelle Williams goes white blonde

SEE PIC! Michelle Williams goes white blonde
Rex
by: Maria Milano
7 Mar 2013

The actress channels Hitchcock heroine at the London Film Festival

Michelle Williams looked positively retro on the red carpet of the Blue Valentine premiere at the London Film Festival in red lace dress by Erdem, a box clutch and leopard-print shoes.

SHOP LEOPARD PRINT PIECES

But it was the starlet’s white-blonde hair and nude make-up that made her look like the heroine of a 1950s Hitchcock film. Personally, we would have gone for a slick of red lippy to break up the pallor, but we’re loving the pale and interesting look Michelle’s gone for.

Never one to shy away from a hair makeover, Michelle recently dyed her hair platinum to channel Marilyn Monroe for her role in Blue Valentine and has previously had her hair cut into a Mia Farrow-esque crop.

READ ALL ABOUT BLUE VALENTINE

We can’t wait to see what she does next!

By Maria Milano

HAIR HOW-TO: GLAMOUROUS SHORT HAIR

More Hair

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top