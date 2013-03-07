SEE PIC! Michelle Williams goes white blonde

Michelle Williams looked positively retro on the red carpet of the Blue Valentine premiere at the London Film Festival in red lace dress by Erdem, a box clutch and leopard-print shoes.

But it was the starlet’s white-blonde hair and nude make-up that made her look like the heroine of a 1950s Hitchcock film. Personally, we would have gone for a slick of red lippy to break up the pallor, but we’re loving the pale and interesting look Michelle’s gone for.

Never one to shy away from a hair makeover, Michelle recently dyed her hair platinum to channel Marilyn Monroe for her role in Blue Valentine and has previously had her hair cut into a Mia Farrow-esque crop.

We can’t wait to see what she does next!

By Maria Milano

