SEE PIC: Kate Bosworth models drastic new hairstyle!

Only someone as stunning and effortlessly stylish as Kate Bosworth could get away with dip-dyed blue hair!
The movie beauty was spotted out and about in LA with her new 'do set off with a sheer printed blouse, cropped trousers and Isabel Marant's blush suede courts.
It’s not a look that we’d recommend you try for yourself, but lucky Kate looks gorgeous nonetheless!
By Maria Milano
