SEE PIC: Kate Bosworth models drastic new hairstyle!

Kate Bosworth shows off new dip-dyed blue hair out and about in LA

Only someone as stunning and effortlessly stylish as Kate Bosworth could get away with dip-dyed blue hair!

The movie beauty was spotted out and about in LA with her new 'do set off with a sheer printed blouse, cropped trousers and Isabel Marant's blush suede courts.

It’s not a look that we’d recommend you try for yourself, but lucky Kate looks gorgeous nonetheless!

By Maria Milano

