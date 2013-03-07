SEE PIC: Cheryl Cole turns redhead!

X Factor judge Cheryl Cole has had a hair make-over ahead of tomorrow's show, debuting a plum coloured hair colour as she arrived at the show's studios today

As the face of L'Oreal haircare, Cheryl Cole is something of a hair chameleon, and after a shoot this week she debuted the new plum 'do in a casual ponytail as she headed to Fountain studios to give her X Factor finalists some coaching.

Models clad with bouncy red wigs made their way down the Mulberry SS11 runways and celebs including Kristen Stewart have recently traded in brunette bangs for strawberry blonde shades, confirming that red is THE hair colour of the season.

Though Lily Cole has swapped her trademark natural red for a rich chestnut hair colour this week, we think there’ll be plenty more fiery celeb icons to join the new set soon, especially with Cheryl on board!

We can't wait to see how she'll glam up the new 'do for tomorrow's installment of X Factor!

By Hayley Spencer