SEE PIC: Cheryl Cole gets new hairstyle!

Cheryl Cole is clearly having a Seventies moment as she stepped out rocking a rather Farrah Fawcett-esque ‘do.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF CHERYL COLE

The X Factor judge arrived into London this morning with longer, wavier, centre-parted hair and we couldn’t help but think she would make an awesome modern-day Charlie's Angel, vintage Gucci over-sized sunnies and all. As usual, the style icon is totally on trend: the Seventies are having a major moment right now thanks to designers like Hannah McGibbon at Chloe, who paraded a bevvy of tousled-hair models in mouthwatering camel kickflare trousers and floor-length coats.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE AUTUMN/WINTER CATWALKS

We interviewed the starlet recently and she confessed her love of long hair: "Long hair is so glamorous. When I was at school, whoever had the longest hair was the coolest girl - you literally wanted to be able to sit on it! So I I’d have to be in a really brave mood to go really short. Wearing my hair down is like a safety net or comfort blanket as I can hide behind it."

SEE MORE CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLES

By Alice Ripman



SEE CHERYL COLE VIDEO