SEE PIC: Alexa Chung unveils shorter bob!

Hairdressers across Britain are going to be busy this weekend cutting choppy short bobs in the style of Alexa Chung’s new 'do. The fashionista and TV presenter, who was named Style Icon at the British Fashion Awards on Tuesday night, showed off her short hairstyle at the French Institute Alliance Annual Trophee Des Arts galain Paris.

SEE MORE ALEXA CHUNG STYLE PHOTOS

A long-time fan of the bob, Alexa doesn’t like her hair to be too sleek or coiffed, opting instead for a textured, just-got-out-of-bed style. This is totally Alexa – a slightly Tomboyish hairdo mixed with high-fashion duds (we’re loving her Sixties-esque Chanel mini, trimmed with canary yellow piping) make for an effortless look.

We’re taking detailed notes!

SEE MORE CELEBRITIES IN BOB HIARSTYLES

By Maria Milano