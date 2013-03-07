SEE Michelle Obama's new hairstyle!

SEE Michelle Obama's new hairstyle!
Rex
by: Pat McNulty
7 Mar 2013

Michelle Obama's short bob hairstyle gets a curly makeover for a glamorous White House event...

Michelle Obama was a vision in her one-shouldered cobalt-blue Peter Soronen dress at the White House dinner last night and a fabulous new hairstyle topped off the glamorous look.

SEE OUR FAVOURITE CELEB HAIRSTYLES FOR 2010

The First Lady wore her bobbed locks in a curled 'do that Naomi Watts, Jessica Alba and Sarah Jessica Parker have all transformed their bobs with curls.

It's a glamorous style that adds a little flirt to Michelle's disco-worthy gown. This is our favourite look EVER on Obama, and we can't wait to see what she pulls out of the bag next!

By Pat McNulty

 

More Hair

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top