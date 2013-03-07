SEE Michelle Obama's new hairstyle!

Michelle Obama was a vision in her one-shouldered cobalt-blue Peter Soronen dress at the White House dinner last night and a fabulous new hairstyle topped off the glamorous look.

SEE OUR FAVOURITE CELEB HAIRSTYLES FOR 2010

The First Lady wore her bobbed locks in a curled 'do that Naomi Watts, Jessica Alba and Sarah Jessica Parker have all transformed their bobs with curls.

It's a glamorous style that adds a little flirt to Michelle's disco-worthy gown. This is our favourite look EVER on Obama, and we can't wait to see what she pulls out of the bag next!

By Pat McNulty