SEE Liv Tyler behind-the-scenes for Pantene

Sneak a peek at Pantene’s new ambassador Liv Tyler on the set of the hair care brand’s stunning new campaign

Hair care favourite Pantene are relaunching their renowned range this November and who better than brunette beauty Liv Tyler to take on the role of brand ambassador and face of their upcoming campaign? Watch the leading lady behind-the-scenes at the shoot here - see left.

Not her first appearance in a Pantene advert, Liv was an original 90s ad girl, but it’s a return to the past that takes the brand into the future perfectly.

On being involved with the campaign, Liv revealed: “I’m really excited about working with Pantene on this new project, especially as I did a Pantene ad back in 1996 when I was 19. I’ve tried lots of different hair care brands over the years, but Pantene is my favourite as it always leaves my hair looking and feeling really healthy.”