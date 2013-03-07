SEE Katy Perry's new bobbed hairdo!

All eyes were on Katy Perry as she landed in Tokyo with a sleek new bobbed hairdo

Having favoured an array of candy-coloured wigs to her own glossy black locks lately, Katy Perry's keeping us guessing about whether she's actually gone for the chop with her new bobbed hairdo.

Happily signing autographs for fans as she strolled through Tokyo airport, 25-year-old Katy looked effortlessly cool in an embellished tee, Ray-Bans and black jeans.

With her forthcoming wedding to Russell Brand not too far off - though dates are to be confirmed, Katy's already embarked on a strict diet cutting out any sugar and stepping up her exercise regime. No doubt the pop princess will look fabulous no matter what she wears on the big day!

We can't wait to see more pics of Katy's new 'do.

By Rachel Bassett