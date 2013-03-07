SEE Katherine Heigl’s hair makeover!

Katherine Heigl shows off new red locks at Ugly Truth premiere

She was the quintessential all-American blonde, but Katherine Heigl has decided to shake things up in the hair department – and dyed it sizzling red.

The Knocked Up star was on fire last night at the London premiere of her new movie, The Ugly Truth, teaming her newly-auburn locks with a stunning sequin-covered, one-sleeved Naeem Khan Resort 2010 dress.

The gorgeous green gown perfectly complemented her fab new hair, which she wore in a sexy, neck-baring, tousled updo.

We’re loving the new look!

