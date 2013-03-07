SEE Jessica Alba's new hairstyle: a super-cute bob

Jessica Alba shows off new short bob at the Valentine's Day premiere

Jessica Alba showed off her fantastic new short bob hairstyle as she stepped out for the LA premiere of Valentine's Day last night.

The actress looked just stunning in a Proenza Schouler peacock-print minidress with eye-catching megawatt platforms.

She posed for pics with hubby Cash Warren, who looked dapper in a charcoal suit.

A host of stars attended the glitzy event, including Ashton and Demi, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner.

What do you think of Jessica's new bob? We love.

By Ruth Doherty