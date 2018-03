Jessica Alba does a Cheryl with a new red hairdo

It seems red hairstyles are the celeb trend du jour, and Jessica Alba is the latest star to join the auburn brigade.

The actress has recently been sporting bright blonde locks, but decided to ditch the peroxide bottle for an altogether more flattering red hairstyle.

Her new russet locks are of-the-moment and fun, and suit her gorgeous complexion perfectly.

We approve!

By Ruth Doherty