See Cheryl Cole's fab hair in stunning new shoot for Elnett 50th Birthday!

Check out Cheryl Cole's wow-worthy hair in the latest campaign shots for Elnett

To celebrate Elnett's 50th birthday, Cheryl Cole has been photographed by Rankin in a series of stunning shots showing off the hairspray.

MORE CHERYL COLE PICS

The TV campaign will see Cheryl working three super chic styles: Glam it; Rock it (see left) and Work it - and each style shows off the iconic hairspray's hold and flexibility.

BLAKE LIVELY CHANGES HER HAIR!

And to mark the brand's half-century anniversary, a special edition can of Elnett will be available to buy from 6 May, while the advert featuring Cheryl will hit screens on 9 May.