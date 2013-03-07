Scarlett Johansson gets a sexy new hairstyle

Scarlett Johansson seems to be competing for queen of hairstyle reinvention (a title currently owned by Drew Barrymore) after going from blonde, to brunette, to auburn and now back to blonde and with this sexy new cut.

This latest hairstyle is part Kate Moss long bob, party Debbie Harry rock chick and it's a real departure from her usual ultra-groomed and glamorous styling. And when you've got such distinctive clothing style like Scarlett's vintage Hollywood look, a dramatic hair makeover can render much of your wardrobe useless. We're dying to see what Scarlett will pair with her new 'do. We reckon it's out with the cutsie fit and flare frocks and in with the distressed denim.

See more celebrity hair makeovers!