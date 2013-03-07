Sandra Bullock's awards hairstyles

Sandra Bullock has scooped a Golden Globe and a People's Choice award so far this season… And we reckon she needs an award for hot red carpet hairstyle too!

Sandra Bullock's not doing too badly this awards season. So far she's attended the People's Choice Awards and the Golden Globes and come home from each event with a gong for her role in The Blind Side.

And though we're thrilled her acting is being praised, the lady deserves some love for her styling... She's looking more than slightly fabulous right now. Wearing a gold bust-enhancing Vivienne Westwood dress at the People's Choice, Sandra wore her mirror-shiny brunette locks in an elegant side sweep that had us wondering if we could work a side-parting too.

Then, when Sandra swept onto the Golden Globes red carpet in her regal purple Bottega Veneta gown her asymmetric hairstyle had us spellbound. Created for her by Frederic Fekkai stylist Adir Abergel was inspired by 1930s hairstyles with deep waves.

We love this elegant look which would work well for a wedding or a black tie event. To achieve it at home, curl your hair with a 1" curling iron, away from the face. Backcomb the bottom layers of hair and then create an asymmetric bob by tucking lengths under and securing with pins. To finish the look, let a few pieces hang out and pin the rest back very loosely. Secure with hairspray.

Et voila! Red carpet-worthy hair, just like Ms Bullock.

By Pat McNulty