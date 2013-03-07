Sandra Bullock shows off her new fringe hairstyle at the Golden Globes 2011!

Hair news: Sandra Bullock makes stylish waves at the Golden Globes with her new fringed hairdo

Just when we thought Sandra Bullock couldn't do anything new to wow us at the Golden Globes, this year she revealed her stunning new fringe hairstyle and beat her gorgeous 2010 appearance!

GOLDEN GLOBES HAIR!

Last year Sandra Bullock owned the Golden Globes as Best Actress for her role in The Blind Side. Wearing that stunning purple jewel coloured Bottega Veneta gown with her hair done by Frederic Fekkai stylist Adir Abergel in a side chignon with loose waves cascading down her shoulders, Sandra's iconic look seemed pretty unbeatable.

However the Golden Globes 2011 proved us wrong! Sandra smashed her previous year with a fab new 'do that's bound to re-ignite the fringe trend for spring summer.

Showing off her lustrous long chestnut locks, with a subtle on trend dip-dyed effect, Sandra's petite face was neatly framed by a block blunt-cut fringe, peeping over her brows and setting off the rich shade of her chocolatey eyes.

Wearing a gorgeous delicate pale pink, sparkly floor-length Jenny Packham dress, Sandra was at the red carpet event to present the Best Actor award to a delighted Colin Firth.

MORE SANDRA BULLOCK SNAPS!

And while minimalist hair is a trend for spring summer, there's plenty of room for big bangs as shorter pin-up style fringes were huge on the Dior runway, longer, thicker fringes characterised the Mulberry look, while Louis Vuitton did statement side-swept fringes to perfection. There's a fringe style to suit everyone this new season!

By Tara Gardner