Rooney Mara teams up with Jude Law on set of new movie The Bitter Pill!

Wow, check out Rooney Mara's new hairstyle! The actress was spotted with Jude Law on The Bitter Pill set…

Known for her trademark raven hair, Rooney Mara was almost unrecognisable as she hit the set of her new movie The Bitter Pill with co-star Jude Law.

Sporting long auburn tresses for her latest role, Rooney's new style is a far cry from her more off-beat uber-modern Girl With The Dragon Tattoo 'do. Wearing her hair centre-parted and teamed with a black slouchy trouser suit, Rooney was ready for a day's filming on the New York set with a dapper-looking Jude.

Co-starring Channing Tatum and Catherine Zeta Jones, The Bitter Pill follows the story of a woman who turns to prescription medication to cope with anxiety as her husband is released from prison.

Stay tuned for more deets as we get them!

