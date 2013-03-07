Rihanna's short hairstyle is back!

Ever the celebrity hair chameleon, Rihanna has returned to her short pixie crop hairstyle, after cutting off her long black hair in favour of a short red hairstyle.

The music superstar showed off her short hairstyle on her Instagram page with the caption, “And that’s a #wrap on my shoot for my new #topsecret ad campaign!!!”

Proving short hairstyles can look just as stylish as long styles, Rihanna worked her new pixie crop wearing a winter gilet with boyfriend jeans, Timberland boots, obligatory sunglasses and bright red lips as she made her way through JFK airport.

We loved her waist-length locks, but we have to say we think we prefer her with a fierce short hairstyle. Do you agree? Tell us on Twitter!

