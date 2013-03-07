Rihanna's on a high

Rihanna's a celebrity who's always experimented with her hairstyles (extensions, shaved, crop and bob, to name a few), but she took things to a new height, literally, at Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds premiere in London last night.

It certainly added a certain je nais sais quoi to her chic black outfit (by Alexander McQueen) and ladylike pearls but it kinda reminds us of Tintin's quiff, just with extra oomph, gel and hairspray (several cans of the extra strong-hold stuff).

Although we can safely say we wont be trying this look at home, we've got to hand it the songstress as only she could pull this off.

See Rihanna's full red carpet look here.

By Alice Ripman