Rihanna wows with a new longer dip-dyed hairstyle

Rihanna showed off her seriously long hair as she headed out in Hollywood…

Ever the celebrity hair chameleon, Rihanna is back wowing in the hair department with a lustrous longer hairstyle.

Going for maximum hair length, it seems the the music superstar is the latest celebrity to embrace the New Year with a hot new hairstyle, embracing hair extensions as she swaps her pixie crop with suddenly longer locks. Clearly loving her longer hairstyle, Rihanna let her hair hang long and loose as she enjoyed a night out in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old singer worked her super-long hairstyle, complete with undercut and dip-dyed ends, with a short monochrome dress, red lips and statement stiletto nails. We think this is one of her best hairstyles yet!

Watch the video below for hair tips from Rihanna's hairstylist...