It’s another new hairstyle for Rihanna, who was snapped showing off a choppy blonde cut!

Just a week after she put in an appearance at the Michael Jackson tour sporting a dip-dye brown curly 'do, pop starlet Rihanna has gone for a new look, now rocking mid-length blonde locks!

Spotted taking in a basketball game in LA, Rihanna teamed the new look with thigh-high leather boots with buckles and a chunky cream knit dress.

The layered choppy cut also features a long fringe - perfect for playing peek-a-boo on the front row with friends and a bag of candy floss!