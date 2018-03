Ever the fan of a new hairdo, Rihanna has swapped her pixie crop hairstyle for an edgier look by shaving the side of her head to shoot the music video for her latest single, Diamonds.

Although the songstress sampled a similar style back in April while promoting action flick, Battleship, a side-swept fringe and girly ponytail make it that bit bolder this time round.

And we love those geek-chic glasses!

