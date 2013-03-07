Rihanna debuts pixie crop hair at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012

All eyes were on Rihanna when she turned up to the MTV Video Music Awards 2012 working her white Adam Selman dress with a hot new hairstyle.

SEE MORE RIHANNA PICTURES

It seems the 24-year-old songstress has been taking hair notes from Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus and Emma Watson by cutting off her hair to showcase a sexy pixie crop, similar to the one she sported back in 2008.

SEE ALL THE PICTURES FROM THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2012

Rihanna’s wow-worthy pixie crop was reportedly created by celebrity hair stylist Ursula Stephen who has been tending to the ever-changing tresses of Rihanna over the years!

TELL US WHAT YOU THINK OF RIHANNA'S NEW HAIRSTYLE ON TWITTER

Rihanna’s hot new crop really accentuates her cheekbones and widens her eyes – and we reckon it’s going to kick start the crop trend all over again!

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE HOTTEST HAIR NEWS WITH OUR FREE APP!