Rihanna debuts pixie crop hair at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Rex
by: Sinead O'Donoghue
7 Mar 2013

Rihanna showcased a dramatic pixie-crop hairstyle at the MTV VMAs…

All eyes were on Rihanna when she turned up to the MTV Video Music Awards 2012 working her white Adam Selman dress with a hot new hairstyle.

It seems the 24-year-old songstress has been taking hair notes from Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus and Emma Watson by cutting off her hair to showcase a sexy pixie crop, similar to the one she sported back in 2008.

Rihanna’s wow-worthy pixie crop was reportedly created by celebrity hair stylist Ursula Stephen who has been tending to the ever-changing tresses of Rihanna over the years!

Rihanna’s hot new crop really accentuates her cheekbones and widens her eyes – and we reckon it’s going to kick start the crop trend all over again!

