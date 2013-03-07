Revealed: the secret to celebrity-like silky hair

Exclusive Mayfair hair salon Jo Hansford is now available without the extreme waiting list and celebrity queue... in the form of her amazing new Protect & Shine Leave-In Conditioner. This light leave-in treatment is ideal for damaged or chemically treated hair as it contains key moisturising and nourishing ingredients.

With essential UV filters, this product is a must-have in any beach goddess' beauty bag this summer. And with news just in that Jo herself has seen Natalie Imbruglia and Sophie Dahl this month, we now know the secret behind those stars lovely locks.

£16.50, available exclusively at Harvey Nichols, Fenwicks & www.johansford.com.

SEE WHICH HAIR PRODUCTS WON IN INSTYLE'S 2010 BEST BEAUTY BUYS HERE

By Angelica Hermon