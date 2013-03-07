REVEALED: How to get Gwyneth’s hot red carpet hair look

Never seen with a hair out of place, it’s no wonder Gwyneth has some pretty sought-after experts behind her and now, thanks to her Goop site, we can all learn their secrets.
Hair-happy tricks on how to get that highly coveted poker-straight mane, as well as how to work your locks into the prettily preened braids Gwynny is often seen sporting are revealed by hairstylist-to-the-star’s pals including Alli Webb and Orlando Pita.
Ali’s top tip? ‘Achieving a great blowout actually starts with having super clean hair. So shampooing your hair really well is the first key to success. Use a clarifying shampoo and go easy on the conditioner. And concentrate mostly on the ends.'
There’s also tips galore on haircare and which products you’ll need to get the A-list look.
Log on to Goop and take a peek at Orlando Pita's braiding tutorial so that your celeb hair make-over will only be a few twists and tweaks away!
By Hayley Spencer