Red Carpet HAIR trend: How the up-do ruled the Oscars 2011!

The biggest hair trend of the Oscars 2011: the elegant up-do! Find out how Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman styled theirs...

Worn at the Oscars across the decades; the elegant up-do is THE go-to style for celebs who really want to up the glam factor on the red carpet.

FIND OUT HOW TO RECREATE THE OSCARS LOOKS

At the Oscars 2011, the up-do took on many different forms, often with a more modern take on the trend, with celebrity hairstylist David Babaii creating a "Playful Ponytail" for Nicole Kidman while for Sandra Bullock he went for a "Texture Infusion".

The gorgeous Hilary Swank styled her up-do with a beautiful ornament, as her stylist Robert Vetica explained that: "“My inspirations were the romantic, elegant styles worn by Hollywood film icon Grace Kelly, though this is very modern, not retro in any way." He created a chignon that was asymmetrical and woven with three sections of hair. His top styling tip was to use Moroccanoil products to get hair into optimum condition, and to keep it sleek and gorgeous.

SEE ALL THE OSCARS 2011 PICS

Other chic up-dos spotted on the red carpet were True Grit actress Hailee Steinfeld's chic ballerina bun, Livia Firth (Colin's wife) with a mussed-up 'do, while Natalie Portman went for a side-swept cascading waves.

By Tara Gardner