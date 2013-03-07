Pixie Geldof works a cute short hairstyle

Pixie Geldof curls her short bob hairstyle for a cute look at Kate Moss party

Opting for schoolgirl charm in her ensemble, Pixie Geldof went for an all out cute look by curling the ends of her cropped bob to celebrate the Kate Moss book launch in London.

Championing Louis Vuitton designer Marc Jacobs, who was hosting the event, Pixie doubled up on the luxe label’s checks and let a neat collar poke out of a thick knit.

A charming bob, curled in at the ends and swept to the side with nonchalant appeal, set the look off perfectly.

