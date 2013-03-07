Pixie Geldof goes pink!

Pixie Geldof has done it again. Not content with her blunt-cut peroxide crop, the Geldof girl has gone one step more kooky and dyed her locks pink.

Unveiling her new pink 'do at the Bruno premiere in London last night, this latest incarnation certainly wowed us.

Pixie has already proved herself to be one fearless trend setter when it comes to hairstyles and this pink crop is the latest in a series of dramatic hair makeovers for the party girl. Luke Hersheson of Daniel Hersheson salons who cuts Pixie's hair confirms she has a totally courageous attitude when it comes to playing with her style;

"She's very experimental and beams with confidence which is perfect for this strong hairstyle," says Luke.

By Pat McNulty

