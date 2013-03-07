Pixie Geldof gets a new super-short hairstyle

Pixie Geldof has lived up to her namesake opting for a new pixie crop hairstyle…

There's no hotter celebrity hair trend than short locks, right now; just look at the extreme lengths Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus have gone to, and Pixie Geldof is the latest celeb to go for the crop.

The youngest Geldof sister is no stranger to a hair makeover we've seen her dabble with everything from tumbling bleach-blonde tresses, to a cheek-grazing burnt-orange bob, and now she's opted for her shortest style yet.

A snap posted on Twitter revealed Pixie looking confidently down the camera sporting the new Mia Farrow-style cropped hairstyle. Styling her rich-brown 'do with dewy skin and a hoodie, Pixie's already looks more than at home with her new look.

