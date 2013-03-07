PICS: Rihanna shows off NEW hairstyle at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Rihanna showed off a funky new hairstyle at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards bash at the weekend.
The star showed off her long, brunette side-swept fringe, which led into honey blonde highlights, at the party, and teamed the new do with a beautiful nude-hued Dior dress and Brian Attwood heels.
The singer was previously working a full-fringed bowl-style cut, which she's moved on to something slightly softer - though there's still a funky shaved bit on the left side for that bit of Rihanna edge.
Other stars who attended the fun-filled Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2010 included Twilight's Taylor Lautner, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and the Beckham kids!
By Ruth Doherty