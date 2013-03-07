PICS: Kristen Stewart gets NEW red hairstyle

by: Ruth Doherty
7 Mar 2013

Kristen Stewart revealed a gorgeous new red hairstyle as she stepped out for a special screening of Twilight: Eclipse hosted by The Cinema Society and Piaget in New York.

The actress revealed her lighter side, a soft kind of strawberry blonde, as she wowed in her RM by Roland Mouret ruffle-detail minidress.

She wore her new tresses in an ultra-pretty plaited updo, joining a host of stars who've been spotted sporting the twisted trend.

And Kristen explained that she was taking a step away from her dark Bella Swan look for a new role in a movie called On The Road.

Whatever the reason, we like!

