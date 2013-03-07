PICS JUST IN: Michelle Williams' peroxide 'frop' cut

Michelle Williams made her mark at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival with a new, blonder, shorter, side-sweeping hair 'do.

It's so fabulous, we've decided to give it its own name. Enter the 'flop.' In other words, she's mixed her crop with a floppy side-sweeping fringe. Aren't we clever?!

Her best accessory? Ryan Gosling, who was on hand to give her a little cuddle at the photocall for their latest flick, Blue Valentine. We still have a huge crush on him after his role as Noah in The Notebook and wish we could have a cuddle too!

Cannes is currently heaving with the planet's hottest men, from Ryan, to Dominic Cooper and Jesus Luz. Get your passports ready, ladies...

By Alice Ripman