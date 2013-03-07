PICS: Heidi Klum shows off new bob hairstyle

Heidi Klum showcased a sophisticated new brown bob hairstyle on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno last night.
The gorgeous model and Project Runway star had recently been sporting long honey-blonde locks, and ditched them for a layered short bob, which she showed off on US TV.
She teamed the new hairdo with an ultra-stylish cream pencil dress with a defining black waist belt and killer embellished heels.
Heidi didn't just show off new hair - she also played up her fun side and danced on stage with her co-guest Ken Jeong of The Hangover fame.
Humorous and gorgeous - we salute you, Heidi!
By Ruth Doherty