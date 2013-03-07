Peaches Geldof goes redhead!

Taking after Cheryl Cole and her new russet hairstyle, Peaches Geldof has hit the bottle and gone red!

There was a time when the celebrity hair references of choice were Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham or Kate Moss (remember the pictures of Cameron Diaz taking a photo of the supermodel into an LA hairdresser?).

Now though, it's become apparent that Cheryl Cole, with her big bouncy blowdry, has the hair everyone wants.

And Cheryl's recent transformation from brunette to redhead has set a trend.

Peaches Geldof posted a picture of herself with a brand new reddish hair colour on her Twitter page saying: "I just dyed my hair dark purple." Hmmm, looks not dissimilar to Cheryl's to us.

Peaches' new look however is decidedly on the grungy side of things; while Cheryl likes poppy colours and goes for the cute factor, Peaches is a girl who loves to play with the darker side of fashion and this new haircolour feels even a little gothic.

