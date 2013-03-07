Party hair prep!

Party hair prep!
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Don't let your hair be without this must-have product this Christmas...

We're always on the look-out for the ultimate party beauty tools at InStyle HQ, and we couldn't believe our luck when we stumbled upon Toni & Guy's Hair Meet Wardrobe Smoothing Lotion, £6.99.

Not only does it smooth flyaways and fight frizz, but it creates smooth, sexy strands in an instant - making it the perfect product to go from conference to cocktail bar this season. We've been using ours to create a super-smooth crown for our high, sporty ponytails.

Be sure to add it to your hair arsenal this Christmas.

By Alice Manning

