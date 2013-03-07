Paris Hilton's hairband extravaganza

Six days and six dramatically different hairpieces – Paris has been rocking the hair accessory trend like no other!

Paris Hilton never fails to impress with her outstanding hair and beauty efforts and has wowed us this week at Cannes with an array of eye-catching bands and diamond decorations, clocking up an impressive one-a-day for six days.

The hotel-heiress is promoting her new film Paris, not France and has made sure she shines her way through the glamorous film festival. The looks have been part boho, part socialite glamour princess and not a single outfit has missed a matching accessory - even sunbathing on her yacht called for a baby-blue band with her cut-out swimsuit - perfect Paris-posing attire.

The deeply-bronzed star started the week demurely with a delicate diamante twist in hippy-style (we found an almost identical version by Johnny Loves Rosie) and then her glittering pastel-hued party shift was worn with a flare of pastel diamantes on the side of her head (try Accessorize for a similar style). The lilac look was impressive as she married up her dress with a lavender fabric head ruffle - cleverly on trend for spring-summer 09.

Buddying up to Peaches Geldof in a jewel-encrusted silver party frock, she wore (yes you guessed it), a glittering silver hairpiece but toned it back down for the day with a simple gold-twist band with her cream maxi.

Paris certainly seems in her element in Cannes and has come prepared with a suitcase of hair accessories to keep up appearances - there's certainly never a dull moment when Paris is around.

By Yanar Alkayat