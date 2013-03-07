Paris Hilton gets quiff-tastic a la Dannii Minogue!

Paris and Dannii are both seen sporting the updo of the moment

Only last weekend were we marveling at Dannii Minogue's amazing updo for the Sunday night show of the X Factor and now Paris Hilton has been spotted working the same hairstyle.

The two gorgeous girls opted for a high, curled quiff and not a single hair out of place giving them an edgy yet super-stylish look.

Paris sculpted her short blonde locks into the elaborate 'do, with sparkling earrings and a touch of red lippy for the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Hollywood.

Dannii teamed her quiffed hairstyle with gorgeous statement earrings and fierce dark eyes matching her tresses.

Will we be seeing more celebs sporting quiffs? We hope so.

By Georgie Hindle