Oscars hairstyle secret: Morroccanoil

Maggie Gyellenhaal and Anna Kendrick used Hollywood's new favourite hairstyling product, Morroccanoil, to get ready for this year's Oscars.

Moroccanoil is a hot hair styling product in Hollywood and it's just landed in the UK. At last Sunday's Oscars Twilight and Up in the Air star Anna Kendrick and Crazy Heart Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal both had their hair treated with this genius new haircare product.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's hairstylist Mark Townsend created her romantic 'do and says: 'I started by adding four or five drops of Moroccanoil Treatment to Maggie's wet hair to keep the hair smooth and shiny.' After curling and teasing the hair into a texturised bun, he left a few flyaway hairs for a young, fresh feel.

'To keep the hair shiny I finished with Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray and Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray to keep the hair in place all night.'

To complement Anna Kendrick's dreamy blush-coloured Elie Saab gown, her hairstylist Craig Gangi created an effortlessly elegant modern updo.

He began by applying argan oil-infused Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream to add moisture and give her hair a soft hold that was smooth as and frizz and static-free.

After waving the hair, Anna's locks were pulled into a loose undone textured bun and to add drama, three small braids were plaited around the bun. To finish, Craig sprayed Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray to hold the look in place without stiffness and misted the final updo with Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray for an additional boost of red carpet glow.

