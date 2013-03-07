Nicole Scherzinger launches her solo career with a sizzling fringed hairdo!

Former Pussycat Doll singer Nicole Scherzinger gets her solo career off to a flying start with a striking new hairstyle

We can't get enough of Nicole Scherzinger's fab new fringed hairstyle! The former Pussycat Doll has been pictured of late sporting a cool 50s pin-up, Betty Page style fringe.

Moving away from her usual sleek, centre-parted 'do, Nicole has not only cut a cool fringe into her hair, but has also been seen recently working a modern take on the classic Victory Rolls 'do.

A perfect style for her high-gloss black hair, Nic went vintage vamp at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball over the weekend, teaming her wow-worthy hair with a black sweetheart dress and lashings of red lippy.

Nicole first showed-off her babydoll 'do when appearing on the X Factor a few weeks back when she performed for the first time in the UK as a solo artist. Working a super-hero-meets-50s-starlet look, Nic sang her new single Poison.

We love Nicole's daring approach to style - she's definitely one to watch for 2011!

By Jen Hawley