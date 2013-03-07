Nicole Richie works her short hairstyle in tousled waves

Nicole Richie showed off her new short hairstyle at a party in LA…

Nicole Richie was showcasing her short hairstyle for the first time after cutting it a few days back at an awards ceremony in LA.

Providing us with endless party dressing and hairstyle inspiration, the fashion designer looked amazing in a white zip-up party dress.

SHORT HAIRSTYLE IDEAS

Keeping her party look effortlessly cool, Nicole Richie styled her new blonde bob in tousled waves. You don’t need loads of time or a hairdresser to replicate Nicole Richie’s hairstyle, which is why we love it so much. Plus, it instantly adds a modern vibe to any look and is very low maintenance!

