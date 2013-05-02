Nicole Richie makes the cut with fringe hairstyle

Nicole Richie debuts a new fringe hairstyle on the red carpet in New York

Giving Alexa Chung a run for her money in the tousled bob department of late, Nicole Richie revealed a freshly cut fringe at the AOL 2013 Digital Content NewFront event in New York.

Opting for a slightly slicker look, Nicole’s glossy locks framed her face perfectly with the choppy fringe falling over her eyebrows to the point of resting on her voluminous lashes.

Teaming the new hairstyle with a Saint Laurent chain detail dress, complete with raised neckline, Ms Richie was the epitome of evening chic.

