Nicole Richie goes brunette

The latest celebrity to go over to the dark side is Nicole Richie. The mum and jewellery designer has waved goodbye to her sun-kissed blonde locks and hit the bottle for a perfect chocolate-brown hue.

It’s a typical hairstyle transition to make from summer to winter for a warm beauty look. It’s also an especially good option if your hair’s looking a little frazzled from heavy highlighting or heat treatment.

Why not make like Nicole and find your new perfect hairstyle for 2010… Could this be the year you go from blonde to brunette? Or from long to bob? Try on hundreds of celebrity hairstyles at instyle.co.uk/hair/makeover and find your best hairstyle ever!

By Pat McNulty