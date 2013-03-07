Nicole Richie debuts new short hairstyle

Nicole Richie is the latest celebrity to cut her hair into a short hairstyle

Short hairstyles continue to top the celebrity hair charts with everyone from Anne Hathaway to Emma Watson and Leighton Meester cutting their long hair into chic short styles.

SHORT HAIRSTYLES

Celebrity style icon Nicole Richie is the latest A-lister to go for the chop. The fashion designer posted a picture of herself getting her haircut with the caption: " ✂B.O.B ✂!

SEE MORE NICOLE RICHIE PICTURES

Cutting her long blonde hair into a chic tousled bob, Nicole Richie gave us serious short hairstyle envy! Thinking of a hot new hairstyle? Check out the best short hairstyles below for more short hair inspiration…