Newly cropped Vanessa Hudgens tries out a bob

Having chopped her long locks off last month, Vanessa Hudgens has tried out all number of hairstyles, most recently a bob…

Sucker Punch star Vanessa Hudgens has been sporting a shorter hairstyle since she went for the chop for her role in new movie, Gimme Shelter, and the brunette beauty has since been spotted working the versatile length in a variety of styles.

HAIR MAKEOVERS

Most recently snapped out and about with her sister, Vanessa’s mussed-up tresses were given the sleek treatment and styled into an uber-cute bob. By accessorising with a wide-brimmed hat and wearing an ethnic-inspired ensemble, Vanessa gives the prim bob a real edge.