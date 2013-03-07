NEW year, new YOU! See these celeb hair makeovers!

It's the start of a fab new year, and if you're after a stylish new hairdo, check out these celebs and their hair makeovers

Happy new year to all our lovely InStyle readers! If you're feeling ready for a brand new hairdo, get a little inspiration from Keira Knightley, Emma Watson, Scarlett Johansson and co. who've all taken the plunge with their fab new 'dos.

2010 saw Emma Watson's journey from mane to crop, Michelle Williams' platinum new hue, Olivia Palermo's dip-dyed midi-length locks and of course, Cheryl Cole's delicious cherry red and brunette mix - and with these bold moves in mind, don't be scared to try something different for 2011.

SEE THESE CELEB HAIR TRANSFORMATIONS

With red hues a hot trend on the Mulberry runway, 70s big and bouncy made a comeback at Julien Macdonald and Felder and Felder, while the 50s groomed pin-up girl look was a hit at Christopher Kane, Christian Dior (left) and Jonathan Saunders, there's a whole host of hot new 'dos winging their way into the new season.

If you're not sure what to go for - TRY OUR CELEB HAIR MAKEOVER TOOL

And don't forget, we'll be running plenty of hair features, exclusive offers and competitions into 2011 to make sure your get your dream 'do for 2011.