NEW Victoria Beckham hairstyle: Posh goes topknot-tastic!

Posh sports the latest hot hairstyle trend as she appears with Simon Cowell on American Idol

Back at the Marc Jacobs S/S 2010 show we had the first indication of a hot new hairstyle when models strutted down the runway with super-tight topknots.

Since then it's been sported by a host of stars and every celebrity, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Sienna Miller, has got in on this hot new hairstyle.

And Posh, now that she's got a little length to her locks, has adopted the style too. Appearing on American Idol with Simon Cowell at the weekend the Spice Girl/designer teamed her strapless dress with a healthy tan and the super-high updo.

Adding a trio of Kirby grips to to give a little decoration and to hold everything in place, the hairstyle showed off Posh's high cheekbones to perfection.

By Pat McNulty