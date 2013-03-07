NEW: Hershesons Blow Dry Bar opening in London

Get ready to be blown away as Hersheson have announced the launch of their brand new Blow Dry Bar!

Hershesons are treating us to yet another location to get their fab blow dry treatments, as they are set to open a new Blow Dry Bar in hot new shopping spot One New Change in St. Paul's.

With hugely successful branches at Westfield and Topshop Oxford Circus, Hershesons' third bar will build upon the brand's innovative reputation for setting exciting trends, while continuing to bring the most creative and forward thinking professionals AND products for that million dollar 'do!

And spoilt for choice with styles, from up-dos, curls, to Hollywood glamour, Hershesons offer a wide style menu with hair ideas to suit every taste. Now all we'll have to worry about is an outfit to go with it!

We advise you book online to ensure you avoid the stampede, but for those last minute ladies, the bar also offers a drop in service with six salon hot seats available. The new branch opens this Thursday so get booking here!

We’ll see you there!

By Asha Joneja

