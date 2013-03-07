NEW HAIR: Keira Knightley speaks to InStyle about her new bobbed hairdo!

Gorgeous Brit actress Keira Knightley gets a hot new bob and chats to InStyle.co.uk at Paris Fashion Week!

Keira Knightley has been one busy actress! Between launching her new movie with Carey Mulligan Never Let Me Go and working on a selection of exciting new film projects, she's even managed to get a Laurence Olivier award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Misanthrope - her theatre debut!

MORE KEIRA KNIGHTLEY PICS

And as if all that wasn't enough, Keira had time not only to hit the Chanel front row at Paris Fashion Week, but also to talk to InStyle.co.uk's Editor Maria Milano!

Looking absolutely stunning with her fabulous new 'do as she left the Chanel SS11 show, Keira said: 'I had my hair bobbed about a month ago, then I had it freshly trimmed again this morning.'

Going for an elegantly sleek 20s style bob, Keira explained that her new hairstyle wasn't for any particular role; 'I did it for myself'.

In what Keira described as a 'whirlwind of a year,' the busy actress was thrilled to receive the nomination for her theatre performance. 'I was very lucky, and I'd love to do more theatre!'

And of course, what did Keira think of the Chanel show? 'I loved it!' the actress said. 'It was just so beautiful!'

No doubt we'll be seeing a lot more of Keira in the coming months!

MORE PARIS FASHION WEEK PICS

By Tara Gardner

SEE KEIRA IN HER LATEST MOVIE - NEVER LET ME GO