NEW HAIR: Kate Moss shows off new fringe at Bryan Ferry's album launch

Kate Moss went for a fab new fringe as she arrived at Bryan Ferry's new album launch party in London last night

Kate Moss knows how to make an entrance! Wowing guests at pal Bryan Ferry's new album launch party, Ms Moss showed off her gorgeous new fringe and choppy, tousled blonde locks.

CELEB HAIR HOW-TOS!

In an all black ensemble - which looked fab against the blonde of her hair - Kate hit the party in black leggings and a silk top under a velvet and faux fur trimmed frock coat.

Her fab new fringe was certainly the talk of the party, as were the gorgeous shots of her modelling for the album's front cover.

Pal Bryan Ferry said of the front cover: 'I normally use unknown women - it’s nice to discover girls for that kind of thing. But this time I thought it would be a good idea to ask Kate, because she’s a great femme fatale of our era. And it turns out she was delighted to do it, she was a big fan of the music, and it worked out fantastically.'

MORE KATE MOSS PICS

With inspiration for the album drawn from a Manet painting - Olympia, Bryan spared no expense in ensuring that Kate Moss positively sizzled on the front cover. With Kate adorned in dazzling jewels on a white linen bed with pout-perfect red lips, Olympia is no doubt set to be an iconic album and hits stores on 25 October.

And as for La Moss' fringe - we're looking forward to seeing how she styles it next!

KATE MOSS HAIR

By Tara Gardner

WATCH KATE MOSS VIDEO HERE

KATE MOSS SHOOT FOR LONGCHAMP BEHIND THE SCENES