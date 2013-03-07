NEW HAIR! Emma Watson gets a new hairdo - the pixie crop!

Harry Potter star Emma Watson shakes off her famous mane and goes for an edgy crop!

Graduating from Hogwarts seems to have inspired Harry Potter actress Emma Watson to go for a radical new look – far removed from her trademark Hermione Granger wavy locks.

MORE EMMA WATSON PICS

Growing up in front of the cameras, the 20-year-old actress has rapidly become a style icon and even caught the eye of Brit fashion house Burberry, who cast her in their S/S 2010 campaign.

Clearly keen to make a fresh start across the pond, Emma’s wow-worthy new pixie crop was reportedly created by New York’s Cutler Salon. And she was papped later on sporting her fresh ‘do, walking through West Village wearing a cute Breton stripe top and beige trousers.

Showing off her stunning new look on her Facebook page, we couldn’t help but notice how much Emma now looks like the gorgeous, iconic 60s actress Mia Farrow!

Emma’s hot new crop really accentuates her cheekbones and widens her eyes – and we reckon it’s going to kick start the crop trend all over again!

SEE MORE CELEBS WHO'VE GOT THE CROP!

By Tara Gardner

SEE EMMA WATSON VIDEO

EMMA WATSON'S INSTYLE SHOOT